Guntur: Drones to be used for agriculture in future

Chebrolu(Guntur District): Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of AP Drones Corporation Alla Ravindra Reddy predicted that all the farmers would use drones for agriculture in future.

Addressing the Drone Sammelan-2022 organised by Department of Electronics and Communications and Centre for Excellence in Product Design of Vignan University here on Wednesday, he said that drone usage has been growing leaps and bounds across the country including administration, police, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, insurance, media and entertainment sectors to utilise less number of people with minimal expenditure. He said that the Civil Aviation Ministry has recently eased the restrictions on the usage of drones. As a result, a number of startups have come forward to develop the latest drones.

SEED AP executive director G Partha Sarathy said that a variety number of drones are available to spray pesticides at the desired places for protecting the crop. The drones could also be used for emergency medical services and also for delivery of cargo. Vignan University signed Memoranda of Understanding with various companies to supply drones to the farmers at lowest possible price. The MoUs were signed with

Vijayawada-based startups Expect Agro Technologies, Fapel Drone Tech and Passenger Drone Research.

The representatives of Drone companies who attended the Drone Sammelan answered to the queries of the farmers.

Vignan institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rattaiah, vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, vice-chancellor Prof PO Nagabhushan, Registrar Dr MS Raghunathan, deans and heads of various departments, students and several farmers attended the meeting.