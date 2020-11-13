Guntur : GMC urges people to segregate waste

Guntur : GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha sought cooperation of people to keep Guntur city clean and green.

She visited Bongaralabeedu, Kanyakaparameswari temple areas and examined roof gardens and home compost making.

Speaking on this occasion, she said GMC is creating awareness on need to segregate dry and wet waste at house level and on compost making with waste.

She urged the people to segregate waste and give it to sanitary workers to make compost which will be used for roof gardening.

She directed the ward secretaries and volunteers to create awareness on waste segregation at house level. She was accompanied by GMC officials. She explained steps taken by the GMC to keep Guntur city clean and green.