Guntur: Government gives priority to BC welfare, say Ministers Ranganatha Raju & Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur: District in-charge minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said that the state government has set up 56 BC corporations to resolve problems of BCs. The government appointed four persons from Guntur district as BC corporation chairpersons.

Raju, accompanied by Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, chairpersons of four BC Corporations garlanded the statue of late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Nagarampalem here on Monday.

Later they garlanded the statue of Jyoti Rao Phule and paid tributes to him.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted study committees and provided over 50 per cent posts of chairpersons to women in BC Corporations. He said the government has taken steps to sanction funds for BC corporations and added that the government will implement reservations in the local bodies also.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita recalled that the government had credited Rs 33,600 crore under various welfare schemes for BCs.

Earlier, BC corporation chairpersons-- Vaddera Corporation chairperson Devella Revati, Krishna Balija and Pusala Corporation chairperson K Bhavani-- met Ministers Raju and Sucharita at IB Guest House here and thanked them.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLA Mustafa, Maddali Giridhar, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Bolla Brahmma Naidu, Namburu Sankarara Rao, Kilari Venkata Rosaiah and Dr Undavalli Sridevi were among those participated.