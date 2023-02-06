Guntur: Govt mulls distributing jowar, finger millets to white cardholders

Guntur: The State government is planning to distribute jowar and finger millets (ragulu) to the white cardholders instead of rice very soon to check black marketing of the subsidy rice and to feed nutritious food.

The ward and village volunteers interacted with the white card holders and sought their choice and provided feedback to the Civil Supplies department. Based on the information obtained from the volunteers, the officials of the Civil Supplies department placed indents for the supply of Ragulu and jowar stocks.

After, procuring the stock, the government may supply jowar and finger millets from March or April this year. The government will introduce on pilot basis in some mandals, later it will extend to other mandals in the State, it is learnt.

According to the official sources, 58 % pregnant women and 52% of adolescent girls have been suffering from anemia due to lack of intake of nutritious food and this is causing health problems. Ragi malt will solve the anemia problem and jowar is nutritious food. Taking this into consideration, the government seems to have taken the decision to supply jowar and finger millets instead of rice.

Over 80% of white cardholders are selling subsidy rice to the traders, hotels at Rs 8 per kg to Rs 10 per kg and purchasing the fine quality of rice. The traders are recycling the rice and polishing and selling at a price of Rs 45 to Rs 50-a-kg.

Some of the traders are exporting to other States and countries to make a fast buck. Most of the families are consuming ragi malt, ragula dosa and jowar dosa as a nutritious food. If finger millets and jowar are distributed through white ration cards, more families will get an opportunity to consume them.

Dr T Seva Kumar said, "Drinking of Ragi malt will solve anemia problem and regulates hunger and strengthen bones. Ragi and jowar are nutritious and good for health. Those who regularly consume ragulu and jowar have better stamina."

Guntur district supply officer Padmasri said, "The government is making arrangements to distribute ragulu and jowar on the ration cards after procuring the stocks. It will take some time. Cardholders are in favour of taking ragulu and jowar," she said.