Guntur: Home Minister Sucharitha flags off beneficiary auto drivers

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, district Collector Vivek Yadav and deputy transport commissioner E Meera Prasad flagged off a rally conducted by the YSR Vahana Mitra auto drivers at Collectorate here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sucharitha said that the government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs10,000 each to 22,527 beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. She urged the auto drivers to follow the traffic rules to check road accidents and added that the financial assistance extended by the government is useful to pay insurance for the vehicle, to take up repairs and to get the fitness certificate.

She recalled that the steps taken by the government to provide security to the women. She said the government is implementing Abhayam App on pilot basis in Vizag and added that the App device will be installed to one lakh autos in the state. She said, once the App device is set up in the auto, as soon as women scream for help, the auto will stop automatically.

MLCs Janga Krishna Murthy, Kalpalatha Reddy, KS Lakshmana Rao, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Bolla Brahmanayudu, Namburu Sankara Rao, Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar were present.