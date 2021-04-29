Guntur : Hospitals told to send Covid-19 test report within 24 hours

Guntur : District collector Vivek Yadav directed the 104 call centre officials to take steps to render all kinds of support to the patients suffering from Covid-19.



He along with special officer for Covid-19 V Usha Rani conducted a meeting with the officials at collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion,he directed the officials to collect swab samples and send test report within 24hours. He directed them to give priority to the call received from 104 call centre for test reports. He said based on the report, they have to give advice whether the patients have to go for home isolation, Covid Care Centre and admit in the hospital for treatment.

He directed them to take steps to admit the Covid-19 patients in the hospital. He stressed on the need to complete the tests of positive and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 patients and upload their data online.

Meanwhile,Vivek Yadav visited VRDL Lab conducting Covid-19 tests in Guntur city and directed to speed up Covid-19 test samples examination process.