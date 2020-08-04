Guntur: Identify high-risk persons for Corona, officials told by Principal secretary B Rajasekhar

Guntur: Principal secretary to government and Guntur district special officer for Covid-19 B Rajasekhar stressed on the need to conduct evidence base monitoring strictly.

He conducted a review meeting at collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said Covid-19 patients are dying while coming to the hospitals. He instructed the officials to identify the Covid-19 as soon as they infected with the Covid-19 and admit them in the hospitals.

He directed them to identify the high-risk category persons in the containment and non-containment zones and give their details to the medical officers. He instructed the officials to give two oximeters to the village and ward secretariats immediately. He directed them to review beds position in the hospitals.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to set up Ethics Committee and frame guidelines for plasma treatment and to take plasma from the donors to treat Covid-19 patients.

He instructed to inform Covid-19 patients death to their family members within 24 hours and directed to conduct funeral to dead bodies within 48 hours with the consent of their family members, if their family members did not come forward.

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, special collector Babu Rao, district medical and health officer Dr G Yasmin were among those participated.