Guntur: Jagath Srinivas gets Rythu Nestham award

GUNTUR: Dr N Jagath Srinivas Assistant Director working in the Area Veterinary hospital, department of animal husbandry at Pedanandipadu of Guntur district received Padmasri IV Subbarao Rythu Nestham-2023 Award from former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.



Jagath Srinivas received the award for his 30 years service in the department of animal husbandry in two Telugu states.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Jagath Srinivas said that he IS thankful to Rythu Nestham foundation and Muppavarapu foundation for choosing him for the award. Dr Srinivas has rendered services for the growth and development of dairy, poultry and other sectors and helped farmers to increase their income.