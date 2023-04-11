Guntur: Media device fee collection to double with QR code

Guntur: For the first time in the State, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced QR code system for hoardings to know the details of 'media device' fee payment to the GMC to check illegal hoardings in Guntur city. As soon as the GMC officials scan the QR code, they will get the details of media device fee payment, hoarding owner name and details. The GMC introduced this system to maintain transparency in media device fee collection from the hoarding owners.

Following the instructions of GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, the Town Planning officials started setting up of QR code to the hoardings at Brodipet Centre in Guntur city on Monday.

The GMC town planning officials set up QR code to the hoarding owners, who pay all the media device fee dues to the GMC and the town planning officials take steps to remove the unauthorized hoardings in Guntur city.

The GMC also took steps to check irregularities in setting up QR code. Once QR code was set up at one place, there is no chance to set up the same QR Code at another place. Longitude, latitude will be mentioned on the hoarding.

The GMC town planning officials warned that all the hoarding owners should have to pay all advertisement fee dues to the GMC immediately and to get the QR Code immediately. The GMC will remove the unauthorised hoardings.

According to the GMC official sources, at present the GMC is getting Rs 5 crore as media device fee. If unauthorised hoardings are removed, the GMC will get at least Rs 10 crore per annum media device fee.