IPL 2024: Shaw, Rasikh return as Delhi chose to bat first against Kolkata

Kolkata : Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Prithvi Shaw and Rasikh Salam Dar returned to the DC playing XI, replacing Kumar Kushagra and Mukesh Kumar, whereas Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora are also back for KKR.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant said, “the way the team is going, they want to put up runs on the board. The wicket looks on the slower side and that it might slow up further in the second innings. Prithvi Shaw returns in place of Kumar Kushagra, with Rasikh Salam Dar also part of the starting eleven replacing Mukesh Kumar.”

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said, “We were looking to bowl first. Rishabh and I were having a chat -- he said 'we're looking to bat' and I said we're looking to bowl. We're trying to keep things as simple as possible. When you lose a game like that, scoring 260, it's easy for people to go away from each other and backbite. But we're keeping everyone together. Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact substitutes: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pan t(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui