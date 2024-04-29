MLC Koochukulla Damodar Reddy campaigned to make MP candidate Mallu Ravi win

Nagarkurnool : Congress party MP candidate Mallu Ravi campaigned under the leadership of MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy of local organizations as part of Nagar Kurnool parliamentary election campaign. First, these two leaders participated in the morning walk at the ZP ground in the district center. After that yoga asanas were done. Later they participated in door to door campaign in Desitikyala village under Nagar Kurnool Municipality and Chandubatla village of Nagar Kurnool Mandal. On this occasion, MLC Koochukulla Damodar Reddy said that Mallu Ravi should win with a huge majority by voting for the hand sign in the MP elections. Later, people were asked about the problems in the village. Former MPP Kotayya, Narsimha Reddy, Youth Congress General Secretary Tirupati Goud, village presidents, Boothu agents and many public representatives and key leaders participated in this program.







































