Withdrawal of nominations of two independent candidates

Nagarkurnool : Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer Collector Udaya Kumar said that 19 candidates stood in the election ring of the Parliament Constituency. Nagar Kurnool 12(SC) Parliamentary Constituency Candidates Two independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations, said Returning Officer Uday Kumar.

Withdrawal of nominations in the presence of candidates in the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday He said that on April 29, two out of 21 candidates withdrew their nominations while 19 were in the fray for the Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency election.