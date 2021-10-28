  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: MEIL donates 2 ambulances to NRI hospital

MEIL director P Sudha Reddy handing over the keys of the ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi in Mangalagiri on Wednesday
x

MEIL director P Sudha Reddy handing over the keys of the ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Highlights

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited on Wednesday donated two ambulances to the NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital in Mangalagiri.

Guntur: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited on Wednesday donated two ambulances to the NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital in Mangalagiri. The MEIL director P SudhaReddy handed over the keys of the ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi at an event held at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Reddy said that MEIL is donating ambulances to many hospitals to villages as well. MEIL spokesperson Kommareddy Bapireddy said that ICUs level facilities have been provided in these ambulances.

NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and CEO Venkata Phanidhar said the ambulance would shift the critically ill patients from various hospitals and those injured in road or other accidents to the NRI hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X