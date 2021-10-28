Guntur: MEIL donates 2 ambulances to NRI hospital

Guntur: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited on Wednesday donated two ambulances to the NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital in Mangalagiri. The MEIL director P SudhaReddy handed over the keys of the ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi at an event held at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Reddy said that MEIL is donating ambulances to many hospitals to villages as well. MEIL spokesperson Kommareddy Bapireddy said that ICUs level facilities have been provided in these ambulances.

NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital president Narasaraju and CEO Venkata Phanidhar said the ambulance would shift the critically ill patients from various hospitals and those injured in road or other accidents to the NRI hospital.