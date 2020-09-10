Guntur: Miffed over harsh reply, Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar orders arrest of doctor

Guntur: Infuriated at the harsh reply during a review on Covid-19, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the suspension and arrest of medical officer Dr Somlu Naik working at the Nandendla primary health centre.



The incident occurred during the review meeting held at Narsaraopet Town Hall on Thursday. The collector expressed displeasure over the performance of district medical and health department in the Narsaraopet division.

As soon as review meeting began, Samuel Anand Kumar sought the reasons for the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and wanted to know the problems faced by the doctors. In response, Dr Somlu Naik said that though they had been doing their best to check the spread of coronavirus, officials were expressing ire at them. "Though I am doing hard work at ground level to check spread of Covid-19 cases, my efforts are not being recognised. We want our hard work be recognised,"

Miffed by this reply, the angry collector directed the DMHO Dr J Yasmin to suspend Dr.Somlu Naik and directed Nasaraopet DSP Veera Reddy to arrest him.

The police officials later shifted Dr Somlu Naik to Narasaraopt DSP office .

Speaking to The Hans India, DSP M Veera Reddy said revenue officials had not filed any complaint against Dr Somlu Naik. "We will take further action after receiving the complaint," he added.