Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini reviews development works

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini along with mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri conducted a review meeting at the GMC council meeting hall on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajini said that she will try to speed up the development works with the coordination of people’s representatives and officials. She said she will prepare an action plan to complete the pending works. She asked the GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri to grant permission to execute new works.

Mayor Manohar Naidu said they have taken up development works irrespective of political affiliations and said they will take steps to lay foundation stones to execute some more works.

GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said she directed the GMC SE to take action against the contractors, if they failed to complete the works within the stipulated time.

She warned that if quality is lacking in the execution of works, she will not sanction the bills. She instructed the deputy commissioner to send a proposal to take action against ward secretariat secretaries who went on unofficial leave.

GMC additional commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, city planner Pradeep Kumar and MHO Madhusudhan were present.