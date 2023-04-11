Guntur Mirchi Yard receives huge stocks of red chillies

Guntur: Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard received 1,36,551 bags of red chillies on Monday. This is the record during this season.



Similarly, the traders purchased 1,29,000 bags of red chilli stocks from the farmers. At present 94,559 bags of red chilli stocks are available at Guntur Mirchi Yard.

Non-AC special varieties like Teja are being sold at Rs 23,000 per quintal, Badigi variety of red chilli is selling at Rs 27,000 and Devanuri Deluxe is at Rs 23,000 per quintal. White chillies AC variety is selling at Rs 13,500 per quintal.

Similarly, non-AC common variety red chilli like 334 is selling at Rs 24,000 per quintal, 273 variety at Rs 23,000 and 341 variety is selling at Rs 26,500 per quintal.