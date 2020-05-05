Guntur: More SSC exams centers to be set up for distancing

Guntur: As part of conducting the SSC public examinations, the officials of the School Education Department were instructed to identify more centres to maintain social distance at the examination rooms in the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19. According to official sources, the Telangana State government is planning to conduct SSC public examinations after June 15 this year.

The AP School Education Department too has a similar proposal to conduct the SSC public examinations. The officials will follow the social distance norm and conduct the examinations with 16 students in a room. The students should wear masks while appearing for the examinations.

About 10 lakh students will write the SSC public examinations in the State. The government may have to spend over Rs 5 crore to conduct the examinations to take necessary precautions at examinations centres and spot valuation centres to prevent spread of coronavirus.

There is need to distribute sanitisers and gloves at the examination centres. Buses should be operated for the convenience of students to conduct the examination. The police need to sanction permission to parents allowing two persons to travel on bikes and scooters.

Regional Joint Director of School Education K Ravindranath Reddy said, "The government directed the officials to maintain social distance at the SSC public examination centres. In order to follow the social distancing norm at the examination centres, we have to increase the number of centres. We will identify more examination centres for conducting the examinations."