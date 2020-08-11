Guntur Municipal Corporation appeals coronavirus suspects to register details online

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that people confused on how to test Covid-19 may register details through online and the officials will take steps to conduct Covid-19 test.



In a statement, she urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC. She said the people need not worry about increase of Covid-19 cases. The state government has introduced online link for those who have symptoms of Covid-19.

Those who have Covid-19 symptoms can open the link and upload their name, Aadhaar details, gender, mobile number, e-mail ID, village, mandal, district and complete address.

Volunteer or ANM will come to their house and conduct Covid-19 test on them. She further said that the volunteers will give priority to those suffering from kidney, diabetes, BP, Hepatitis B problems.

The tests are being conducted with the cooperation of health department. The people with Covid-19 symptoms may upload their details to http//covid-19.ap.gov.in/Covid19 Admin/Request for Test.hmtl. She urged the people to avail the facility.