Guntur: Need to check child trafficking stressed

Guntur: Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy stressed on the need to check child trafficking. In spite of work pressure, police officials should focus on it. He urged the police to concentrate on children missing cases and trace the missing children.



He spoke on procedure to be followed while investigating the children missing cases and steps to be taken to take stern action against the accused at a programme held at DPO in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that missing children may be used for prostitution, for begging, for changing organs and to train in terrorist activities. He stressed on need to acquire evidence to take stern action against the accused.

District family courts senior civil judge YVLBG Partha Saradhi, district child welfare committee chairperson B Sujnana Rani, Guntur urban additional SP D Gangadharam were among those participated.