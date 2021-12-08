Guntur: No supply of potable water on December 9, 10

Guntur: Due to repair works of pipeline, there will be no drinking water supply in some parts of Guntur city from December 9 to 10 during 8 am to 12 midnight.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that due to repairs of drinking water pipeline laid from Nehru Nagar to Lakshmipuram water tank, some parts of the city will not receive drinking water supply December 9 to December 10 from 8 am to 12 midnight.

With this drinking water supply will be stopped at Lakshmipuram, Stambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, A T Agraharam, Market Yard, Housing Board Colony, Court Compound, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Syamalanagar, Hanumaiah Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bongaralabeedu, Vasantharayapuram and Sarada Colony. She urged people make necessary arrangements and cooperate with the GMC.