Guntur: Parishad concerned over curtailed power of panchayats

Undavalli (Guntur): The Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Parishad which met here on Wednesday with State Panchayat Parishad Chairman Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu in the chair resolved demanding the government to implement the protocol for the sarpanches all over the State.

The meeting pointed out that the protocol is not being followed by the officials for the 13,340 sarpanches in the State. The Parishad appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to issue orders to the officials to strictly adhere to the protocol.

The meeting also appealed to the State government to enhance the honorarium to the sarpanches from the present Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 by issuing a GO to that effect.

The Parishad expressed concern over the curtailing the powers of the panchayats and said that the 29 items enshrined in the Constitution through 73rd amendment should be carried on by the sarpanches only. "The government should transfer the share from the revenue collection to the village panchayats immediately," it demanded.

The funds from the 15th Finance Commission, the per capita grant from the State government, professional tax with GST, seigniorage grant, registration stamp duty should be transferred to the village panchayats.

The parishad also demanded certain funds for the development of the villages.

State Parishad chairman Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu said that all these issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Minister for Panchayat Raj.

The Parishad paid homage to the sarpanches who died due to the Coronavirus last year.

Later, a zoom conference was conducted with the national president of Akhil Bharat Panchayat Parishad Subodh Kant Sahay who is also the former Union Home Minister.

Along with Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, Parishad Krishna district president Mullangi Ramakrishna Reddy, East Godavari district president Kunche Venkata Ramana Rao, Katuri Srinivasa Rao, Mannem Sujata Kishore, Tokalavanipalem sarpanch T Krishnamohan, Shaik Ghouse Samdhani, Elisha, several leaders from Kadapa and others participated.