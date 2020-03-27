Guntur: People ignore social distancing rule

Guntur: Inspite of the lockdown and imposition of Section-144, the people are moving on the roads and not taking enough precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus. They are not even covering their faces with handkerchiefs or facial masks.



The government directed the people to maintain a minimum distance between themselves. People are not keeping safe distance from one another while purchasing vegetables.

They are saying that it is difficult to maintain social distance as the time given for purchase of vegetables was not sufficient.

The police officials set up barricades at all important centers in the district.

They are stopping the two wheelers and cars and checking them. They are allowing one person only one person on a motorbike and two persons in a car.

They have been conducting counselling to the youth unnecessarily riding bikes on the roads. They are booking cases and collecting penalties.











