- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
Nellore Rural Constituency 24th Division YSRCP leader Guntur Rammohan Reddy joined the Telugu Desam Party in the office of Rural MLA today. Guntur Rammohan Reddy was cordially invited into the party by rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. On this occasion, Guntur Rammohan Reddy honoured the Kotam Reddy brothers by covering them with a shawl.
TDP leaders Ava Srinivasulu, Kulluru Raghavendra, Gundala Mastanaiah, Ramaiah and others participated in the above program.
