Guntur records 2,072 +ve cases in 24 hrs

Guntur : District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the district administration has taken steps to check spread of Covid-19 cases as per guidelines issued by the Medical and Health department.

He addressed the media at collectorate in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion,he said that during the Covid-19 second wave cases were on rise during the last 24 hours. He said as many as 2072 cases were reported in Guntur district on Friday. He said that in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits 702 cases were reported.

As soon as Coronavirus positive case is reported, primary contact and secondary contacts will be traced. He said if the patient has Covid-19 symptoms, he is advised to stay in home isolation. If the patient has no facility in the house, he will be admitted in the Covid Care Centre. He further said that in case of need, the patient will be admitted in the hospital and added that at present 9000 RTPC tests are being conducted every day.

Replying to a question, he said that doctors will complete testing of pending cases within 24hours. In seven Covid centres 3000 beds are available, in which 1100 Coronavirus positive patients are undergoing treatment. The doctors team is supervising the Covid Care Centres and provide nutritious food and medicines. He said ambulances will be available within 24 hours and recalled that a nodal officer was appointed for every Covid Care Centre.

He further said that there are 6000 beds available in 60 Covid hospitals, out of which 3018 oxygen beds are available. The Collector said, the district administration is converting 40 beds capacity hospitals as Covid-19 hospitals.

If this process is completed, they will get another 3000 beds. He said that patients who have minor symptoms are admitting in the Covid Care Centres.He said at present 10,852 Covid positive cases in the district, out of which 90% of the cases are minor. He said those who tested positive for Covid-19 need not worry.

He said there is no scarcity of medicines and injections for Covid-19 patients in the district. He said, the government is actively considering to hike Covid-19 treatment cost for Arogyasri and non-Arogyasri hospitals.

He instructed the hospital managements to display fees. In reply to a question, he said that help desks were set up in the Covid-19 hospitals and nodal officers were appointed. He said there is no scarcity of oxygen in the district. At present every day they are getting 40 tons to 43 tons of oxygen. He said, if the patients have any doubts, they may contact 104 call centre.

He said some Covid-19 hospitals are not treating the patients as per government rules and added that they will give notices to that hospitals. He said, if the patients want to give complaints relating to Covid-19 treatment, they may give complaint to 1902. He urged the people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated immediately.

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar was also present.