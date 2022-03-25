Guntur: Resourceful ideas to help address global challenges discussed

Neerukonda (Guntur): Scientists from different countries discussed topics such as design, development, and how to bring innovations in new functional materials faster and cheaper than traditional methods while addressing the second international virtual conference on /Materials Genome/, organised at SRM University-AP here on Thursday.

Apart from over 100 scientists from 16 countries, delegates from various countries and professors from international universities spoke on topics such as machine learning for materials, processes in the evolution of oxygen and hydrogen. The conference discussed resourceful ideas that will help address the global challenges facing Material Science and Engineering.

Earlier, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao inaugurated the conference, which was convened by Dr Ranjit Thapa and Prof Umesh Waghmare.

Prof D Narayana Rao suggested that the conference makes recommendations and request the Central government to take the initiative and give top priority to the field of Materials Genome.

Dr Ranjit Thapa remarked that the conference would help increase the participation of all countries in database exchange of science and technology experiments.

Prof Yasuyuki Kawazu (Tohuku University, Japan), Prof Puru Jena (Virginia Commonwealth University, USA), Umesh Waghmare, President of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research at Bangalore, Tanusri Saha-Dasgupta, Director of SN Bose National Center for Basic Science, Dr Kavita Joshi, Director of CSIR-NCL, Prof GP Das from IIT Kharagpur and many scientists from China, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Iran, Russia and Australia participated in the conference.