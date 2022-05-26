Guntur: Rich urged to extend helping hand to the poor

Guntur (Guntur District): AP High Court Judge and AP State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that the legal services authority will see that all the eligible will get benefits of welfare schemes. He addressed a meeting held at Guntur Medical College auditorium on Wednesday on 'Effective Implementation of Poverty Alleviation Scheme-2015'.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that there are economic offences affecting the poor in society and the rich should extend helping hand to the poor. He said it is the right of every citizen to get benefits of welfare schemes and added that when all the eligible will get benefits under welfare schemes, society will develop. He said the Constitution has given all powers to common man. "If will speaks truth, society will be peaceful".

Later, he interacted with women and asked about their awareness on welfare schemes. When a woman said, she has created awareness on e-Srama cards and enrolled over one thousand persons, he directed the officials to appoint her as para legal volunteer.

District Judge and District Legal Services Authority chairman VSBG Pardha Saradhi said that the aim of the Legal Services Authority is to extend helping hand and do justice to the weaker sections. Pardha Saradhi said the DLSA has extended free legal services to 158 poor people.

AP State Legal Services Authority member secretary and district sessions judge M Babitha said that the legal services authority will take steps to extend free legal services to the needy.

District Collector M Venugoapla Reddy urged the people to go to secretariat weekly once and enquire about benefits of various welfare schemes.

Later, they extended benefits under various welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar, Bapatla Joint Collector Nivas, Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal, Palnadu district SP Y Siva Sankar Reddy, Guntur district Legal Services Authority secretary K Ratna Kumar, Guntur district Bar Association president Venkateswarulu were among others, who attended the meeting.