Guntur Road Accident 7 dead 20 injured

Guntur: In a ghastly road accident seven people died when a tractor overturned in Vatticherukur in Guntur district. Of the seven six died on the spot while another person succumbed to injuries in hospital. A group of people who belong to Kondapadu pf Prattipadu mandal were going to Chebrolu mandal Jupudi in a tractor to attend some function when the tractor lost control and plunged into the canal. 20 people were seriously injured and have been admitted to Guntur hospital.

Ministser Ambati Rambabu called on the injured. Most of the occupants of the tractor trolley were women. District Collector and other officials were supervising the relief operations and assured that they would provide best of the treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.