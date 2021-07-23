Guntur : Rs 48.28 crore transferred to 32,191 beneficiaries under Kapu Nestam

Guntur : District collector Vivek Yadav, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and mayor Kavati Naga Siva Manohar Naidu handed over a cheque for Rs 48.28 crore to 32,191 beneficiaries belonging to Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari castes under Kapu Nestam here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Yadav said that the government will extend a finance assistance of Rs 15,000 to each beneficiary under this scheme.

He said that this amount will be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts and recalled steps taken by the government for the welfare of poor. The government will extend financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to each beneficiary during the five years.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao recalled that the government has already distributed house sites to 30-lakh beneficiaries.

Joint collector K Sridhar Reddy, District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Rathamsetty Sitaramanjaneyulu, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam, district revenue officer P Kondaiah were among those participated.