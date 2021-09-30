Guntur : Sarpanches to be involved for success of Swachhta Sankalpam

Guntur : District Collector Vivek Yadav said that they will involve sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs in the rural areas and make Jagananna Swatchha Sankalpam programme a success.

He participated in the videoconference of Rural Development Minister Peddyreddy Ramachandra Reddy from the Collectorate in Guntur on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said he would appoint a nodal officer for district besides nodal officers for mandals. The district administration has already set up a control room for this programme.

He said 102 autos were supplied for villages for sanitation programmes and similarly tractors were being provided to the villages having more than 5000 population.

He said they have prepared plans to recycle the garbage generated in the villages and added that garbage would be sent to recycling units.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari, ZPCEO Chaitanya,DPO Kesava Reddy were present.