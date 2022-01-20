Guntur: Scientists asked to work on Thrips pest outbreak on chilli crop

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member and Chilli Task Force Committee member GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday

conducted a zoom conference with the scientists from Delhi and inquired about chilli crop damage caused by Thrips outbreak.

Eminent scientists from ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, National Agriculture Bureau officials and the officials of Horticulture department from AP, Telangana and Karnataka participated in the zoom conference.

The MP requested the horticulture scientists to take steps to prevent Thrips outbreak in future.

The scientists explained indiscriminate use of pesticides, excess application of nitrogenous fertilisers, followed by hot and humid conditions, which mediated triggering of Thrips.

Prof Jayasankar from Agriculture University said the presence of Thrips now found in mango crop also.

GVL Narasimha Rao directed the Spices Board scientists to conduct a joint training programme on good agriculture practices by emphasising on judicious usage of pesticides.

He directed the scientists to talk with the international pest management institutes and identify how various countries are tackling the issue. He asked for a consolidated report so that he can discuss it with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare before Parliament sessions begins.