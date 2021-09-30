Guntur : Single window to solve problems of retired, deceased cops

Guntur : Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that he has set up a single window system led by Armed Reserve RI and a constable to solve the problems of the retired and deceased police personnel.

He addressed a meeting held at DPO in Guntur city on Wednesday on the occasion of Welfare Day.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he will give instructions to the concerned officials to pay benefits of retired police and deceased police personnel.

When some of the cops complained that they did not get increments, he instructed the officials to take necessary steps to sanction the same. He extended his support to solve the problems of the police personnel.

He further added that if they have any problem, they may contact single window system cell no: 94906-19881 to solve their problem.

He assured that he will take all the steps to release benefits to the employees. He said that all the employees are family members of the Police department and assured that he will solve their problems.

Guntur rural additional SPs Risanth Reddy, NVS Murthy,additional SP (AR) SVD Prasad, Special Branch DSP Durga Prasad were present.