Guntur: Staff ordered to provide better services under ‘family doctor’

Guntur: Palnadu district Collector Shiva Shankar Lotheti on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Vayyakalla village of Savalyapuram mandal. He interacted with the patients and enquired about the Family Doctor system. He examined the records in the village health clinic and enquired about the medicines available.

The Collector gave suggestions to the doctors, 104 data entry operators and vehicle drivers and stressed the need to render better services under the family doctor system.

Later, he examined the road under construction at Savalyapuram and culvert works. He directed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time. He also examined the works taken up under the Jal Jivan Mission.