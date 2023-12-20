Guntur: Stage set for week-long drama fest from Dec 23

Guntur: The stage is set for the forthcoming drama festival which would commence here from December 23 and continue up to 29. The district administration has been working hard along with the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV, Theatre Development Corporation to make the festival a grand success. District collector M Venugopal Reddy formed a committee for making necessary arrangements.

Welcome arches had been arranged at various vantage points all over the city of Guntur with the names of noted theatre personalities adorning them.

About 3,000 artistes and technicians will stage 38 dramas during the festival at Sri Venkateswara Vijnana Mandiram for one week starting from December 23. The artistes and technicians would stay in air-conditioned hotels and they would be provided food in the mess at TTD Kalyana Mandapam. An ambulance would be put at the disposal for taking care of any medical emergency and a medical camp would be arranged near the auditorium. The Guntur Municipal Corporation has been providing drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Managing director of AP Film, TV, Theatre Development Corporation Dr T Vijay Kumar Reddy told the media here on Tuesday that a media point would be arranged outside the auditorium to provide information regarding the day’s drama details to the media every evening and also for the artists to speak to the media.

The fine arts and journalism students of Acharya Nagarjuna University and some private universities would collect feedback from the students every day.

DRO K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prabhakar Reddy from the collectorate are personally supervising the programme. APFTDC general manager M Sesha Sai, managers Srinivas Nayak and Ch Srinivasulu are camping in Guntur to supervise the drama festival.