X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Steep rise in price of vegetables

Vendors selling vegetables at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium in Guntur on Monday
x

Vendors selling vegetables at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium in Guntur on Monday

Highlights

Vegetable prices skyrocketing for the last few weeks due to reduction of supply caused by Covid-19. As a result, the traders are selling the vegetables at higher prices

Guntur: Vegetable prices skyrocketing for the last few weeks due to reduction of supply caused by Covid-19. As a result, the traders are selling the vegetables at higher prices.

Tomatoes are selling at Rs 60- a -kg, carrots Rs 50- a-kg, beans Rs 60-a-kg, green chillies Rs 80-a-kg, beetroot Rs 40-a-kg, potato Rs 40-a-kg, bitter gourd Rs 40-a-kg. Brinjals are selling at Rs 30-a-kg, bananas used for curry are selling at Rs 10 each. All the leafy vegetables are selling at Rs 10 a bunch. Except cucumber, brinjals and ladies finger other vegetables are selling above Rs 40-a-kg. Cucumber is being sold at Rs 20-a-kg, ladies finger is selling at Rs 24-a-kg and brinjals are selling at Rs 20-a-kg.

As a result, the consumers would have to spend more budget on the vegetables. Due to lockdown, the markets are opened from 6 am to 9 am. As a result, the traders are getting limited stock and selling at higher price.

A vegetable vendor D Sivaiah said, "Carrot is imported from Karnataka. As a result, the price is high. We are expecting that the same prices will continue till the new crop enters the market. Due to Covid-19, we are getting less stocks."

Meanwhile, the traders are selling at higher prices than the prices displayed on the boards at Rythu Bazaars.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X