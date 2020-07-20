Guntur: Steep rise in price of vegetables

Guntur: Vegetable prices skyrocketing for the last few weeks due to reduction of supply caused by Covid-19. As a result, the traders are selling the vegetables at higher prices.



Tomatoes are selling at Rs 60- a -kg, carrots Rs 50- a-kg, beans Rs 60-a-kg, green chillies Rs 80-a-kg, beetroot Rs 40-a-kg, potato Rs 40-a-kg, bitter gourd Rs 40-a-kg. Brinjals are selling at Rs 30-a-kg, bananas used for curry are selling at Rs 10 each. All the leafy vegetables are selling at Rs 10 a bunch. Except cucumber, brinjals and ladies finger other vegetables are selling above Rs 40-a-kg. Cucumber is being sold at Rs 20-a-kg, ladies finger is selling at Rs 24-a-kg and brinjals are selling at Rs 20-a-kg.

As a result, the consumers would have to spend more budget on the vegetables. Due to lockdown, the markets are opened from 6 am to 9 am. As a result, the traders are getting limited stock and selling at higher price.

A vegetable vendor D Sivaiah said, "Carrot is imported from Karnataka. As a result, the price is high. We are expecting that the same prices will continue till the new crop enters the market. Due to Covid-19, we are getting less stocks."

Meanwhile, the traders are selling at higher prices than the prices displayed on the boards at Rythu Bazaars.