Live
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
- World Senior Citizen Day 2023 Challenges and Opportunities
Just In
Guntur: Stone laid for bridge across Kommamuru
Government Chief Whip Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said construction of a high-level bridge across Kommamuru channel at Kommamuru between Guntur and Chirala is useful for the smooth flow of the traffic. He felt happy for the construction of the bridge.
Guntur: Government Chief Whip Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said construction of a high-level bridge across Kommamuru channel at Kommamuru between Guntur and Chirala is useful for the smooth flow of the traffic. He felt happy for the construction of the bridge.
On Sunday, along with district Collector M Venugopal Reddy and MLAs Kilaru Rosaiah and Mustafa, he performed bhumi pooja and set foundation stone for the bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 42.75 crore. They unveiled the pylon.
Ponnuru MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah said that the government has spent Rs 1,600 crore for development and implementing welfare schemes in Ponnuru Assembly constituency during the last four years. Stating that the district administration has taken steps for the development of Auto Nagar in Ponnuru, he criticised that the TDP government neglected the development in the constituency.
Former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, R&B executive engineer Samarpana Rao and deputy executive engineer Rambabu were present.