Guntur: Stone laid for bridge across Kommamuru

Guntur: Government Chief Whip Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said construction of a high-level bridge across Kommamuru channel at Kommamuru between Guntur and Chirala is useful for the smooth flow of the traffic. He felt happy for the construction of the bridge.



On Sunday, along with district Collector M Venugopal Reddy and MLAs Kilaru Rosaiah and Mustafa, he performed bhumi pooja and set foundation stone for the bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 42.75 crore. They unveiled the pylon.

Ponnuru MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah said that the government has spent Rs 1,600 crore for development and implementing welfare schemes in Ponnuru Assembly constituency during the last four years. Stating that the district administration has taken steps for the development of Auto Nagar in Ponnuru, he criticised that the TDP government neglected the development in the constituency.

Former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, R&B executive engineer Samarpana Rao and deputy executive engineer Rambabu were present.