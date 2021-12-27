Guntur: Surgical Oncology operation theatre complex inaugurated at GGH

Guntur: Natco Pharma Ltd chairman VC Nannapaneni inaugurated new Surgical Oncology operation theater complex at Natco Cancer Center at GGH here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he assured of extending cooperation and support for the development of Natco Cancer Center.

The Surgical Oncology operation theater has 30 beds for cancer patients. Natco Pharma Ltd vice-president Sadasiva Rao Nannapaneni, Natco Cancer Center coordinator Y Ashok Kumar, GGH superintendent Dr K Prabhavati, Natco Cancer Center Radiotherapy HoD Dr G Durga Prasad, GGH RMO Dr Satish were present.