  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Surgical Oncology operation theatre complex inaugurated at GGH

GGH, Guntur
x

GGH, Guntur

Highlights

Natco Pharma Ltd chairman VC Nannapaneni inaugurated new Surgical Oncology operation theater complex at Natco Cancer Center at GGH here on Sunday.

Guntur: Natco Pharma Ltd chairman VC Nannapaneni inaugurated new Surgical Oncology operation theater complex at Natco Cancer Center at GGH here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he assured of extending cooperation and support for the development of Natco Cancer Center.

The Surgical Oncology operation theater has 30 beds for cancer patients. Natco Pharma Ltd vice-president Sadasiva Rao Nannapaneni, Natco Cancer Center coordinator Y Ashok Kumar, GGH superintendent Dr K Prabhavati, Natco Cancer Center Radiotherapy HoD Dr G Durga Prasad, GGH RMO Dr Satish were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X