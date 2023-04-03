Guntur: TDP leaders, Sujana condemn attack on Satya Kumar

Guntur: BJP leader Sujana Chowdary, former Ministers and TDP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Alapati Rajendra Prasad discussed the present political situation in the State, at Alapati's residence in Tenali town on Sunday. They discussed the attack on BJP national secretary Satya Kumar's car in Amaravati and condemned the attack. They warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP very soon.

Alapati Rajendra Prasad said that the aim of their meeting was to save the State and state capital Amaravati. The meeting urged the like-minded people to extend their support and cooperation and to fight to protect the interests of the state.

Later, Sujana Chowdary participated in the centenary celebrations of Kamma Boys Hostel at Arundalpet in Guntur. Speaking on this occasion, he announced Rs 5 lakh donation per year for ten years on behalf of Sujana Foundation. He assured that he would provide computers, facilities in the lab, and a dining room. He offered one free medical seat to the BiPC group student in his medical college and appreciated the cooperation of the alumni for the development of the hostel.

Kamma Boys Hostel Committee president Dr Kondabolu Basava Punnaiah, vice-president Dr K Krishna Prasad, Dr Maddineni Gopala Krishnaiah, Dr Rayapati Srinivas, Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji, former MLA GV Anjaneyulu, Dr Papineni Siva Sankar were present.