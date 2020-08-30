Guntur: Techie ends life with kid

Guntur: A software engineer jumped to her death from the fifth floor of an apartment complex along with her toddler daughter at Lakshmipuram in the city on Saturday. According to Guntur West DSP B V Rama Rao , P Manogna who completed M Tech, had married P Kalyana Chandra of Annambhotlavaripalem under Parachuru mandal in Prakasam district three years ago.

Kalyana Chandra was doing a private job in Navy and residing in Hyderabad. They were blessed with a girl nine months ago. Manogna had also been residing in Hyderabad and working as a software engineer.

Recently, Manogna shited to Kamalesh Homes at Lakshmipuram As soon as they shifted to Guntur city, her father-in-law Narra Srimannarayana and his wife started harassing her to bring more dowry.

Manogna's parents Ramesh Babu and Vijaya Lakshmi, in a complaint lodged with Pattabhipuram police alleged that their daughter resorted to the extreme step unable to bear with the harassment of in-laws and husband. They said on August 29, they got a phone call from Manogna's in-laws stating that Tulasi died.

They alleged that in-laws and husband had murdered their daughter and her child by pushing them down the fifth floor of the apartment complex, they demanded stern action against them.

DSP Rama Rao said they suspect that Manogna along with daughter Tulasi committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of apartment complex in a fit of rage.

"Her husband and in-laws harassed her for more dowry which forced her to jump from the apartment complex. We have registered case under Section 306,496(A) and have taken up investigation," he said.