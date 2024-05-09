Live
Just In
Guntur: Tension prevails as YSRCP leaders hurt in stone pelting
Tension prevailed in Sirigiripadu village of Veldurthi mandal in Palnadu district on Wednesday when TDP activities pelted stones at YSRCP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy’s wife Rama and others.
She along with YSRCP leader and former MPP Chowdeswari, municipal councillors Aruna Kumari and Anantharamavamma, and activists were conducting election campaign in favour of Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. According to sources, as soon as they entered the village for the election campaign, the TDP activists tried to prevent them and asked them to go back. Rama and Chowdeswari questioned what was wrong in it. When they started their election campaign, about 20 TDP activists pelted stones at Rama and Chowdeswari.
TDP activists pelted the stones at police too when police swung into action to bring the situation under control. Rama, Chowdeswari, Aruna Kumari and Ananthavaramma were injured in the incident.
Sub-inspector of police Sri Hari was also injured. The TDP activists attacked Rama’s car and damaged it. They broke car glasses.