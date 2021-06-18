Guntur : Term of MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Annam Satish Prabhakar ends today

Guntur : The term of MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Annam Satish Prabhakar will end on June 18.

While Ummareddy Venkateswarlu is YSRCP floor leader in the State Legislative Council, Annam Satish Prabhakar was elected on TDP ticket to the Council. He had unsuccessfully contested as MLA in 2019 elections as TDP candidate from Bapatla. After 2019 elections, he resigned to the MLC post and TDP.

He shifted his loyalty to the BJP. The TDP leadership did not accept his resignation. Since then, he did not attend the Council sessions. Both leaders elected to the Council from the local bodies after bifurcation of the State in 2015.

Interestingly, both hailed from Bapatla in Guntur district and belong to the same community. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Bapatla in 1985. He worked as MP, MLA and MLC. He worked as a Union Minister of State for Urban Development.