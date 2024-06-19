Guntur: Tomatoes sold for Rs 54 a kg at Rythu Bazaars

Guntur: The Agriculture Marketing Department is selling tomatoes at purchase prices at the Rythu Bazaars in the erstwhile Guntur district, NTR district, Krishna district in the backdrop of increase of tomato prices in the market.

At present, tomatoes are sold at Rs 55 a kg to Rs 65 a kg in the open market, whereas in the Rythu Bazaars tomatoes are sold on an average at Rs 54-a-kg by the agriculture marketing department.

Street vendors are selling good quality tomatoes at Rs 75 a kg. The agriculture marketing department officials have purchased 30 tonnes of tomatoes from Annamayya district and Chittoor district and selling them in the Rythu Bazaars in the NTR, Krishna districts and erstwhile Guntur district for the benefit of consumers.

At present tomato stocks are not available in the neighbouring states also. The department has decided to sell the tomatoes at cheaper prices at all the Rythu Bazaars across the state in the days to come.

All the agriculture marketing department district officers have Rs 5 lakh revolving fund for this purpose. The officials urged the consumers to purchase tomatoes at lower price at the Rythu Bazaars and avail the facility provided by the government.