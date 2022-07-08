Guntur: Traffic diversions for YSRCP plenary

Guntur: Traffic will be diverted on national highway -16 on the occasion of YSRCP plenary meeting and public meeting to be held on July 8 and 9.

According to Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, traffic will be diverted from 8 am to 10 pm on both the days. Heavy vehicles from Chennai to Vijayawada city will be diverted via Throvagunta near Ongole city. They will pass via Chirala- Bapatla -Repalle-Gudivada-Hanuman Junction to Vizag.

All the heavy vehicles come from Chennai to Hyderabad will be diverted via Medarametla, Addanki, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Nalgonda, Narketpalli to Hyderabad city. The vehicles going to Visakhapatnam from Chilakaluripet Town will be diverted via Pedananadipadu, Kakamanu, Ponnuru, Chandole, Cherakupalli, Bhattiprolu, Gudivada to Hanuman Junction and Visakhpatnam.

Vehicles going to Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted via Boyapalem, Ponnuru, Chandole, Cherakupalli, Bhattiprolu, Gudivada, Hanuman Junction to Visakhapatnam.

Heavy vehicles from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Penumudi Bridge, Pamarru, Hanuman Junction to Visakhapatnam.

Vehicles going to Chennai from Vizag will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Repalle, Bapatla, Chiralala, Ongole to Chennai.

Heavy vehicles going to Vijayawada from Guntur city will be diverted via Tadikonda, Tulluru, Venkatapalem, Undavallli, Tadepalli to Vijayawada city.

Heavy vehicles going to Hyderabad city from Rajahmundry will be diverted via Divan Cheruvu, Dhavaleswaram, Kovvuru, Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopet to Hyderabad city via Aswaraopet.

Similarly, heavy vehicles going to Hyderabad city from Vizag will be diverted at Hanuman Junction, Gannavaram, Agiripalli, Irabrahimpatbam to Hyderabad city.

Heavy vehicles from Gannavaram to Hyderabad city will be diverted via Kesarapalli, IRR, Ibrahimpatnam. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hyderabad city to Chennai will be diverted to Narketpalli, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Addanki, Medarametla, via Chennai.

The police officials set up parking place for vehicles come from Guntur city. For two-wheelers it is at Nirmal Centre, Andhra Jyoti printing press premises, Amulodbhavi Hotel, Dasavathara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Kanteru Road, Namburu Road, Kesavareddy School, from Kantheru Road Railway Gate to Sai Bharati Home, Pallammma Cheruvu to Kantheru Road, Bible Mission Ground road no:1, Haailand, Koppururavuru Road, Polisetty Tobacco Compound, Place at NRI Hospital.

For vehicles coming from Vijayawada city to plenary meeting, vehicle parking will be at ANU North Parking Gate, ANU Main Gate Parking, Ayodhya Ramireddy Sons Function Hall.

For VIPS, VVIPs, vehicle parking place was set up at Bible Mission building north place for MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ZP chairpersons. JMJ School parking place for CM convoy vehicles. St Anns compound parking.