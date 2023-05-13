  • Menu
Guntur: Women exhorted to avail government schemes

Minister for Women Welfare KV Usha Charan interacting with the girl students at SKCV Amodini Girls Home at Kaza on Friday

Minister for Women Welfare KV Usha Charan said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the welfare of women and their empowerment.

Guntur : Minister for Women Welfare KV Usha Charan said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the welfare of women and their empowerment.

She visited SKCV Amodini Girls Home at Kaza in Guntur district on Friday. She inspected cooking room, dining room, and sewing training room in the hostel and interacted with the women undergoing sewing machine training. Assuring all kinds of support to them, she asked them to avail the facilities available here and added that the State government was implementing several schemes for the welfare of women.

