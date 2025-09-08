Gurukul schools to install payphones to connect students with families

Vijayawada: In a move aimed at alleviating homesickness and improving the mental well-being of students, the State government is installing payphones in all 110 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul schools. This initiative will allow students to connect with their parents and relatives daily, similar to facilities available in corporate educational institutions.

BC Welfare Minister S Savitha is scheduled to inaugurate the first set of payphone boxes on Monday at the MJPTBCW School in Roddam, Penukonda constituency. Over 40,000 students from economically backward communities are currently studying in these residential schools. Being away from their families often leads to mental distress and loneliness. By enabling daily communication, the government aims to help students overcome homesickness and focus better on their studies.

Each of the 110 residential schools will be equipped with six payphones. Students will be allowed to use the phones for a total of two hours each day—one hour in the morning before classes and another hour in the evening. The school principals have the discretion to set the specific timings based on the school’s schedule. To use the payphones, students will be issued smart cards similar to ATM cards.

They will need to recharge these cards with a minimum of Rs 10, with each minute of call time costing Re 1. The smart cards can be recharged as many times as needed and will be pre-loaded with up to four phone numbers of parents or guardians, ensuring that students can only call pre-approved contacts. The government plans to monitor the usage of these phones with CCTV cameras to prevent misuse. The installation of these payphones will not incur any cost to the State government. The project is being implemented in a public-private partnership with MRKR IT Solutions, which will generate revenue from the recharges made by students.

In a statement, Minister Savitha said here on Sunday that the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising the education and welfare of BC students. She stated that the introduction of payphones is a crucial step toward ensuring the mental health and well-being of students. ”This will help them stay connected with their loved ones, boosting their mental strength and allowing them to focus better on their academics,” she said.