Guv Biswabhushan compliments AP's welfare schemes

Vijayawada: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Thursday.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag. While police contingents presented a colourful parade, various departments showcased their activities and programmes launched by the government.

Addressing the people, the Governor said his government had revamped the infrastructure facilities in the government schools, colleges, hostels and Anganwadis in three phases.

Explaining the development of education in the state, the Governor said facilities like protected drinking water, clean toilets, furniture, compound walls, green boards, fans, tube lights and kitchens are being provided in all government schools.

He said the first phase of works were over and the second phase of works were taken up in 22,344 educational institutions. He said the government was giving priority to the health services. It had provided 10,032 YSR village health clinics, 1,142 primary health centres, 177 community health centres and 53 area hospitals.

Under Dr Y S R Aarogyasri, all the families below the income of Rs 5 lakh per annum were getting free medical aid. All medical procedures costing of over Rs 1,000 have been brought under Aarogyasri.

The Governor narrated the development works being executed in the state and welfare schemes implemented by the departments of agriculture, women and child welfare, fisheries, social welfare, BC welfare and SC welfare, etc.



Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary K Jawahar Reddy, DGP K Rajendranath Reddy, officials of various government departments and others were present on the occasion.

The Governor presented annual awards to various government departments for achievements and best performing contingents of the Police department at the Republic Day parade at the IGMC stadium.