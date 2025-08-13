Guv launches climate action plan, plastic-free Amaravati campaign

Guntur: Governor and president of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh Branch S Abdul Nazeer launched the ‘AP Climate Action Plan and Amaravati Plastic-Free City Campaign’ at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, he praised the AP Red Cross for its innovative initiative and commended the active participation of students, Junior Red Cross members, youth, and volunteers. He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts among stakeholders would extend the campaign statewide. Governor Nazeer emphasised the need to raise awareness about the harmful effects of excessive plastic use and to eliminate single-use plastics by adopting sustainable practices to protect the environment for future generations.

He noted that India’s per capita plastic consumption is 11 kg, generating approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually. He said plastic waste can degrade soil and groundwater quality due to leaching additives, stabilisers, and fillers.

He also referred to the Central government’s Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which ban specific single-use plastic items. He further underscored Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change.

Nazeer lauded the AP Climate Action Campaign, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Geneva, and urged vice-chancellors of universities to promote the campaign in colleges with active involvement from students and faculty.

Later, he led students in a green pledge. Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi, SP S Satish Kumar, MLAs Galla Madhavi and Naseer Ahmed, AP Red Cross Society chairman Y D Rama Rao, and ex-officio secretary to the Governor Dr M Hari Jawaharlal attended the event.