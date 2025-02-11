Guv participates in ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with students of various schools virtually participated in the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with schoolchildren, from Raj Bhavan here on Monday,

During his interaction with the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered many questions from students on dealing with exam pressure. The Prime Minister advised the students about stress management, time management, maintaining good food habits, benefits of millet food. He asked them to learn from failures, set goals and try to achieve them, and believe in themselves and not getting good marks in exams is not end of life. The Prime Minister further said that students should take up any activity that relieves them from stress during exams and develop the art of writing to express their feelings. He also advised teachers to identify unique skills among students and encourage them to achieve success in those skills.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, secretary to Governor, K Sasidhar, secretary of school education, Vijayarama Raju, commissioner of school education, B Srinivasa Rao, SPD of Samagra Shiksha, the DEO of NTR district, the teachers and students of SKRMRMCH School, Suryaraopet, KSRZP Girls High School, Patamalanka, CVRMC High School, Governorpet, attended the ‘Pariskha pe Charcha’.