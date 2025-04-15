Guv pays rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanthi, by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held in the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Dr B R Ambedkar made immense contribution to the country’s freedom movement and he is called the chief architect and Father of the Indian Constitution as he played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution.

The Governor said Dr Ambedkar championed the cause of social justice and equality for marginalised communities, and his legacy continues to inspire social reforms and movements for human rights across the world.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.