GV Reddy Resigns as AP FiberNet Chairman and TDP Primary Membership

Amaravati: GV Reddy has resigned from his position as the Chairman of AP FiberNet and has also stepped down from the primary membership of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In an official statement, GV Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation. He clarified that he has no intention of joining any political party in the future. His sudden decision has sparked discussions in political circles, but he maintained that his move was purely personal and not influenced by any external factors.

His resignation marks a significant development within the TDP, raising speculation about possible internal changes. However, GV Reddy has not made any further comments regarding his political future.