GVL slams Udhayanidhi for his remark on Sanatana Dharma

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao demanded apology from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for making derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving hard to make India’s presence stronger in the world, GVL pointed out that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma had offended the religious sentiments, heritage and culture of the nation and its people.

“The comments are made deliberately by the DMK with the support of its allied parties, including Congress, and they have to tender an apology,” he demanded at a media conference held at Visakhapatnam BJP office on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu government and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, called for eradicating Sanatana Dharma and drew comparison with mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria.

The statement drew wrath and protests by religious associations. “Such remarks were aimed at affecting the image of the country which is being looked upon by the rest of the world for its umpteen achievements in various fields, including space,” GVL stated.

Making it clear that it is not enough if Udhayanidhi Stalin alone apologises, the MP demanded that the Congress leadership that is extending support to the anti-India claims should also apologise. “The remarks are aimed at gaining political mileage which will not be met,” GVL added.

As a part of the ‘Na Bhoomi Na Desam’ programme, the MP said soil is being collected in every village across the country and an ‘Amritvan’ will be developed in New Delhi with the collected soil. The endeavour involves people from various sections of society.

Meanwhile, eight war veterans were felicitated on the occasion. Celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, ‘Seva Pakhwada’ will be organised across India from September 15.